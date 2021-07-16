Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

The Digital Transformation Ministry of Ukraine will cooperate with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the development of cloud technologies in the country, digital transformation and innovation.

The corresponding memorandum of cooperation was signed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov with Amazon in London.

"Another global technology giant has begun to work in Ukraine. The beginning of our cooperation is a positive signal to other large international companies and brands that it is possible and necessary to enter Ukraine," he said on Telegram.

According to the minister, the ministry, together with Amazon, will develop skills in working with cloud technologies: Ukrainian universities will be able to join the AWS Academy program for free, modernize IT systems and agency policies in the field of cloud technologies; implement the ministry's strategies for the development of IT infrastructure and the diffusion of cloud technologies (in particular, through the development of small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups that use cloud solutions).

"And this is just the beginning. I am glad to welcome Amazon in Ukraine," Fedorov said.