Economy

13:44 12.07.2021

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

1 min read
SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has not confirmed the purchase of the Glusco gas station network in Ukraine.

"Recent media reports on SOCAR's acquisition of Glusco gas stations in Ukraine are untrue," the company said on its website said on Saturday.

Earlier, on July 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the information spread by some media about "the alleged purchase of a network of filling stations, which belongs to Medvedchuk, one of the commercial structures," does not correspond to reality.

As reported, in mid-March, the SBU announced the exposure of a large-scale scheme for the shadow sale of low-quality oil products, the approximate amount of tax evasion is about UAH 240 million.

Tags: #socar #glusco
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 11.03.2021
SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

16:41 14.05.2020
Socar showed interest in oil storage in Ukraine – Ukrtransnafta head

Socar showed interest in oil storage in Ukraine – Ukrtransnafta head

12:14 26.02.2020
Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

11:34 30.01.2020
Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

13:31 19.07.2019
SOCAR and Trident score same number of points in bidding for Dolphin hydrocarbon section

SOCAR and Trident score same number of points in bidding for Dolphin hydrocarbon section

16:44 24.07.2018
SOCAR becomes largest private gas importer to Ukraine in H1 2018

SOCAR becomes largest private gas importer to Ukraine in H1 2018

14:16 28.05.2018
Poroshenko, SOCAR president discuss prospects of producing high-quality aviation fuel in Ukraine

Poroshenko, SOCAR president discuss prospects of producing high-quality aviation fuel in Ukraine

15:45 03.08.2017
SOCAR increases drilling 35% in seven months of 2017

SOCAR increases drilling 35% in seven months of 2017

16:44 29.06.2017
Socar, Gaztron-Ukraine to receive licenses to supply natural gas

Socar, Gaztron-Ukraine to receive licenses to supply natural gas

12:56 26.08.2016
Competition agency rejects WOG claim against purchase of fuel from Socar by Ukrzaliznytsia

Competition agency rejects WOG claim against purchase of fuel from Socar by Ukrzaliznytsia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.2%, remains 9.5% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

More than half of contracts for state defense procurement of 2021 concluded last year – Urusky

LATEST

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.2%, remains 9.5% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

More than half of contracts for state defense procurement of 2021 concluded last year – Urusky

Demand for five-year eurobonds of Ukrzaliznytsia for $300 mln at 7.875% double supply

There won't be such fine, it's inadequate - head of Consumer Protection Service on UAH 326 mln fine imposed on Nova Poshta

Novinsky announces dropping out of negotiation process on purchase of Nash TV channel by Smart Holding

Over 90% of foreign workers do not regret staying in Poland during pandemic – poll

Energy Ministry initiates introduction of black list of unfair electricity market participants to restrict their participation in bidding on bilateral contracts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD