Ukrnafta, ARMA sign acts of acceptance for Glusco assets transfer

PJSC Ukrnafta and the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) signed acts of acceptance for the transfer of seized assets of the Glusco network, the company's press service reported.

According to its data, Ukrnafta receives seized corporate rights of enterprises, real estate in the form of filling stations and land plots, oil depots and other assets.

At the same time, the parties changed the terms of the management agreement signed in September 2023, according to which the state's share in the net profit from Glusco's activities will increase from 85% to 90%, while Ukrnafta's share will decrease from 15% to 10%.

In addition, the guaranteed monthly minimum payment, which Ukrnafta will pay regardless of profit, has been increased from UAH 5 million to UAH 7 million.

"Now, the company will be able to fully ensure the stability of the Glusco network and related infrastructure, as well as its development, which will allow it to comply with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers and the management agreement with ARMA," Ukrnafta said.