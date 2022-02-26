SOCAR gas stations instructed to provide free fuel for ambulances, Emergency Service - Zelensky following conversation with Aliyev

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that following a conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, all SOCAR gas stations in Ukraine were instructed to provide fuel for ambulances and the State Emergency Service free of charge.

"According to the results of my conversation with Azerbaijani President, all SOCAR official gas stations in Ukraine have been instructed to provide fuel for ambulances and SES free of charge. At night we are waiting for a plane with medications from Azerbaijan," Zelensky said on Twitter Saturday.