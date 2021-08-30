Sport

22:25 30.08.2021

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

3 min read
Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

The 11th international squash championship "Zenit Black Sea Open 2021" took place in Odesa. The competition was attended by players from England, Australia, Germany, Wales, Egypt, Romania, the United States, Moldova, Belarus and other countries, as well as sportsmen from Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, Poltava, Kherson, Odesa.

The winner in the PRO category among men (the main category of the tournament) was squash player from Egypt Ahmed Mohamed, and among women in the PRO category the first place was taken by Anastasiya Kostiukova from Ukraine.

The tournament had been held for four days on the courts of the SPORT LIFE fitness center.

The organizers of the tournament, Dmytro Scherbakov and Maksim Urakin, previously stated the need to popularize squash in particular and sports in general through organizing tournaments and attracting Ukrainian business to support sports. The main goal of the tournament, according to the organizers, was to strengthen sports and cultural ties between the countries and sports players, to popularize and develop squash in Ukraine, as well as to improve the skill level of young squash players.

Some 150 participants competed for awards in eight categories. The winners of the competition became:

Men (PRO Category):

First place - Ahmed Mohamed (Egypt);

Second place - Clegg David (Australia);

Third place – Dmytro Scherbakov Jr. (Ukraine).

Women (PRO Category):

First place - Anastasiya Kostiukova (Ukraine);

Second place - Sofiya Zrazhevska (Ukraine);

Third place - Olga Khmelevskaya (Belarus).

Men (Amateurs category):

First place – Oleksiy Alekseyenko (Ukraine);

Second place - Jack Lake (England);

Third place - Yevhen Popko (Ukraine).

Men (Category 40+):

First place - Kostiantyn Rybalchenko (Ukraine);

Second place - Tymofiy Zheludkov (Ukraine);

Third place - Thornton Ben (England).

Men (Category 45+):

First place - Viktor Kovalchuk (Ukraine);

Second place – Oleksandr Kostevych (Ukraine);

Third place – Dmytro Baluta (Ukraine).

Women (Amateurs category):

First place - Olha Zadorozhna (Ukraine);

Second place – Maryana Batrshina (Ukraine);

Third place – Valentyna Khomovska (Ukraine).

Youth tournament (Category BU-15):

First place - Roman Shkarupylo (Ukraine);

Second place – Artem Panchenko (Ukraine);

Third place - Danylo Kuryliak (Ukraine).

Category GU-15:

First place - Anastasiya Krykun (Ukraine);

Second place - Yelyzaveta Suprun (Ukraine);

Third place - Khrystyna Beheba (Ukraine).

Tournament organizers and sponsors:

Zenit Black Sea Open is the largest international squash tournament in the history of independent Ukraine. The scale of the championship is demonstrated both by the number of countries and participants, and by the large number of organizations involved in the preparation and holding of competitions.

The main organizer and fitness partner of the event was traditionally the national chain of fitness centers number one "Sport Life," as well as the MaxEvents company.

The title sponsor was the SOCAR fuel and energy company.

The championship is sponsored by SOLARIS AGROLUX, TecnifibreReima.

Official beer of the tournament is from TERMOPUB.

Official wine partner is SHABO.

The partner of the party and the hotel of the tournament is Premier Hotel Odesa.

The medical partner of the championship is the Adonis medical group.

The fruit partner is USPA fruit.

The main media partner of the tournament is Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #urakin #zenit_black_sea_open #maxevents #odesa #adonis #scherbakov #sports #shabo #squash #socar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:11 30.08.2021
Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

10:58 18.08.2021
International squash tournament in Odesa to gather 150 athletes from over ten countries

International squash tournament in Odesa to gather 150 athletes from over ten countries

16:38 03.08.2021
Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

11:24 28.07.2021
ICAO IIIA instrument landing to be launched at Odesa airport this autumn

ICAO IIIA instrument landing to be launched at Odesa airport this autumn

13:44 12.07.2021
SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

08:57 07.07.2021
Adonis medical group launches its own ambulance service

Adonis medical group launches its own ambulance service

16:49 17.06.2021
Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

10:45 29.05.2021
Experts from 18 countries took part in Odessa Wine Week events

Experts from 18 countries took part in Odessa Wine Week events

13:40 18.05.2021
British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

17:33 15.05.2021
Odesa hosts final planning conference for Ukrainian-U.S. drills Sea Breeze-2021

Odesa hosts final planning conference for Ukrainian-U.S. drills Sea Breeze-2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Paralympic swimmer Kripak sets world record

Ukrainian swimmer Trusov wins second 'gold' at Paralympic Games

Ukrainian swimmer Stetsenko wins gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian athlete Maryana Shevchuk wins gold in powerlifting at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

LATEST

Ukrainian Paralympic swimmer Kripak sets world record

Ukrainian swimmer Trusov wins second 'gold' at Paralympic Games

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins WTA tournament in Chicago

Ukrainian swimmer Stetsenko wins gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian athlete Maryana Shevchuk wins gold in powerlifting at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Mereshko sets world Paralympic record at distance of 200 meters

Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Gutzeit hopes Ukraine to be among top three at Paralympics in Tokyo

Gutzeit: Olympic Movement Charter says sport is out of politics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD