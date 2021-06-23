Economy

19:14 23.06.2021

Shmyhal, President of Georgia discuss trade, economic cooperation, tourism development

1 min read
Shmyhal, President of Georgia discuss trade, economic cooperation, tourism development

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili discussed trade and economic cooperation and tourism development.

"I am sure that by joint efforts we will bring our economic relations to a qualitatively new level. Trade between our countries has prospects for growth, and we are convinced that it can be increased to $1 billion. This, in particular, will be facilitated by the resumption of the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation," the press service of the government quotes Shmyhal after the meeting.

The head of the government of Ukraine noted the importance of restoring the tourism sector after the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope that the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions in our countries will help to restore the tourist flow. During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia, we agreed on the mutual recognition of vaccination documents. A note with relevant proposals was submitted last week for consideration by the Georgian side. We expect an early response," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #georgia #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:50 23.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

09:27 11.06.2021
Shmyhal invites Italian business to invest in Ukrainian projects - meeting with Italian Foreign Minister

Shmyhal invites Italian business to invest in Ukrainian projects - meeting with Italian Foreign Minister

12:12 10.06.2021
Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

14:28 08.06.2021
Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

10:49 03.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

16:08 02.06.2021
Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

15:15 27.05.2021
PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

10:42 27.05.2021
Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

11:24 25.05.2021
Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

16:50 18.05.2021
Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

State budget revenues from privatization in 2021 should increase four times compared to previous year – official

LATEST

Multi-operator of real estate Nhood potentially interested in concession of Ukrainian railway stations – Nhood COO

Ukravtodor first issues eurobonds on the LSE

Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

Energy Ministry set to hold 'green' auctions in 2022, revise quotas for participation in them - UWEA

Ukravtodor plans to build 1,400 km of cement-concrete roads in Ukraine by 2025

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

EBRD to issue hryvnia loan of up to EUR 25 mln to Ukrgasbank to finance SMEs

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD