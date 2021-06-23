Shmyhal, President of Georgia discuss trade, economic cooperation, tourism development

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili discussed trade and economic cooperation and tourism development.

"I am sure that by joint efforts we will bring our economic relations to a qualitatively new level. Trade between our countries has prospects for growth, and we are convinced that it can be increased to $1 billion. This, in particular, will be facilitated by the resumption of the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation," the press service of the government quotes Shmyhal after the meeting.

The head of the government of Ukraine noted the importance of restoring the tourism sector after the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope that the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions in our countries will help to restore the tourist flow. During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia, we agreed on the mutual recognition of vaccination documents. A note with relevant proposals was submitted last week for consideration by the Georgian side. We expect an early response," Shmyhal said.