15:04 03.06.2021

About 1,000 objects within Big Construction must be completed by 2022 end – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to complete the construction of about 1,000 facilities under the Big Construction national program during 2021-2022.

"About 1,000 objects of the Big Construction project for 2021 and projects planned for the next years must be completed, reconstructed and put into operation. Preferably on time," Zelensky said at a meeting of the Chamber of Local Authorities of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine in Khmelnytsky on Thursday.

According to the head of state, close interaction of the central and regional authorities is crucial for this.

Tags: #zelensky #big_construction
