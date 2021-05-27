Economy

11:16 27.05.2021

Kyivstar plans to increase its IT staff by almost 40%

2 min read
Kyivstar plans to increase its IT staff by almost 40%

In the near future, the mobile network operator Kyivstar plans to increase the staff of IT and Digital specialists by 38.9%, to 500 people, President of Kyivstar Alexander Komarov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Personnel costs are growing very strongly. And here there are two factors: we certainly want to be competitive in the struggle for talent. We want to retain the best employees. We want to hire new ones. And the second factor: we have a significant share of the growth of personnel – IT and Digital. If today there are about 360 IT and Digital specialists in our staff, then I understand that there will be 500 of them in the near future," he said.

According to Komarov, the IT-specialists market in Ukraine is now significantly "overheated".

"We have HR cost inflation of about 22-24% year-on-year. And this is what influences business in one way or another and builds the result that both Kyivstar and the entire industry get," the president of Kyivstar said.

He also said that the company adheres to the point of view that all strategic projects or platforms should be serviced within the company. In accordance with this strategy, the company returned all field network maintenance, service department, call center to the staff.

"The same concerns Digital development. From my point of view, the IT development team, which sits in the same room with a business customer and interacts quickly, behaves very flexibly. And this is the only way to success in key projects," Komarov said.

Kyivstar is a market-leading telecoms operator in Ukraine. It provides communication and data services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 3G. By the end of 2020, its services were used by about 25.9 million mobile subscribers and about 1.1 million fixed Internet customers.

The shareholder of Kyivstar is the international group VEON (earlier – VimpelCom Ltd.). The group's shares are listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (New York).

Tags: #it #kyivstar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:47 27.05.2021
Kyivstar plans to increase its contract subscriber base by about 20% in 2021

Kyivstar plans to increase its contract subscriber base by about 20% in 2021

13:58 26.05.2021
Kyivstar launches unlimited roaming for popular applications, voice calls in messengers

Kyivstar launches unlimited roaming for popular applications, voice calls in messengers

15:26 19.05.2021
Kyivstar launches option to pay for Kyivstar TV service using bank card

Kyivstar launches option to pay for Kyivstar TV service using bank card

18:57 06.05.2021
American IT company CognitOps raises $ 11 mln, creates development center in Ukraine

American IT company CognitOps raises $ 11 mln, creates development center in Ukraine

17:38 22.04.2021
Kyivstar will provide digital solutions for development of infrastructure projects in Ukrainian cities

Kyivstar will provide digital solutions for development of infrastructure projects in Ukrainian cities

17:28 12.04.2021
UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

09:22 10.04.2021
Kyivstar expands status of Microsoft Certified Partner

Kyivstar expands status of Microsoft Certified Partner

15:21 17.03.2021
Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

15:48 11.03.2021
Revenues of IT industry in Ukraine thanks to Diia City could grow to $ 16.5 bln by 2025 - Fedorov

Revenues of IT industry in Ukraine thanks to Diia City could grow to $ 16.5 bln by 2025 - Fedorov

09:31 23.02.2021
IT company Creatio raises $68 mln investment for development

IT company Creatio raises $68 mln investment for development

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

LATEST

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Ex-head of PBN H+K Strategies Ukraine to expand cooperation between Naftogaz, intl organizations

At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

Ukrainians sell $1.1 bln more foreign currency than buy since early 2021

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

EIB to provide EUR 7 mln to Territories Development Ministry for implementation of infrastructure projects

Agrarian Policy Minister announces NSDC sanctions against land scammers

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Anti-corruption audit of state geocadastre is important to prevent abuse

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD