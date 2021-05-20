Economy

11:55 20.05.2021

Antonov state-run enterprise demonstrates first fuselage of An-178T aircraft for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Antonov state-run enterprise demonstrates first fuselage of An-178T aircraft for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

On Thursday, May 20, the first fuselage of the An-178T aircraft for the needs of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was demonstrated on the territory of the state-owned enterprise Antonov, the press service of the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine reported.

"Of course, there is still a lot of work ahead - the integration of import substitution components, the testing phase, etc., but another important step in the process of restoring the country's aviation industry has been made," said Oleh Urusky, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

It is noted that Antonov received an order under state guarantees for the construction of three An-178T military transport aircraft for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at the end of 2020. The contract is valid until 2024, however, according to Urusky, the first aircraft may be handed over to the military in the spring of 2023.

Urusky thanked the Anotov team and added that the Ministry for Strategic Industries, for its part, is carrying out fundamental work to reform the aerospace industry and the defense industry, which is aimed at creating all the necessary conditions for the effective operation of the industry.

