Economy

17:44 15.05.2021

Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source


The supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy on Saturday lost its efficiency due to the loss of powers of five out of six of its members, however, the activities of the supervisory board can be resumed by appointing these five members by the government for an additional year, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The government has the opportunity now to appoint a supervisory board consisting of five retired members. Thus, the supervisory board will work," the source said.

According to the source, this and other aspects of maintaining normal corporate governance were discussed at a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine.

Tags: #naftogaz
