Economy

16:49 14.05.2021

Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

1 min read
Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has invited the members of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to stay for another year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting with the G7 ambassadors and the EU Delegation to Ukraine on Friday.

According to him, the state is ready to sign contracts with members of the supervisory board for the same period as with the head of the board chairman.

"The members of the Naftogaz Ukrainy's supervisory board received an offer from the shareholder to stay for one more year. During this time, we will conduct a transparent and public selection of candidates for the new supervisory board, and after that, a competition for the new CEO of the company. The government is ready to take steps forward to ensure stability of the company during this transitional period," Shmyhal said.

Interfax-Ukraine
