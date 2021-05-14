Economy

14:28 14.05.2021

Cabinet sets maximum levels of trade markup for gas stations when selling diesel fuel, gasoline

1 min read
Cabinet sets maximum levels of trade markup for gas stations when selling diesel fuel, gasoline

At a meeting on Friday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine set for the quarantine period the maximum levels of the trade markup to the average price of diesel fuel - no more than UAH 7 per liter and gasoline - no more than UAH 5 per liter, the press service of the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture told Interfax-Ukraine.

The corresponding restriction for networks of filling stations (gas stations) was introduced in the government "quarantine" decree No. 1236 of December 9, 2020.

As reported, according to the published draft resolution developed by the Ministry of Economy, the average cost of diesel fuel (ULSD 10 ppm) and gasoline (GASOLINE 10 ppm), including customs payments (excise tax and VAT), should be calculated based on the data of Platts CIF NWE for the previous calendar month/decade.

Tags: #diesel_fuel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:16 11.05.2021
Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

13:10 27.04.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia ready to export via seaports up to 200,000 tonnes of fuel per month

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to export via seaports up to 200,000 tonnes of fuel per month

15:44 21.01.2020
Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

11:46 19.07.2019
Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

12:31 25.02.2016
Petrol, diesel fuel sales via filling stations down by 12.6-14.2% in Jan– statistics

Petrol, diesel fuel sales via filling stations down by 12.6-14.2% in Jan– statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

After Medvedchuk, de-oligarchization to affect others, until they all become just big businessmen – Zelensky

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

LATEST

Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

After Medvedchuk, de-oligarchization to affect others, until they all become just big businessmen – Zelensky

Metinvest considers AMCU's requirements regarding acquisition of DMK unjustified due to enterprise's worn-out state

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Kyiv to attract EUR30 mln loan from EIB for modernization of street lighting

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD