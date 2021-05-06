Economy

16:36 06.05.2021

DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

DTEK Oil&Gas has completed the drilling of a new high-rate well with a depth of 5,450 meters and a capacity of 460,000 cubic meters of gas and 120 tonnes of condensate per day at Semyrenkivske license area.

"Our company systematically introduces the latest technologies along the entire production chain - from geological exploration and drilling to gas production and treatment. This allows us to develop fields with difficult mining and geological conditions and drill high-yield wells," Ihor Schurov, the director general of DTEK Oil&Gas, said.

According to the company, the discovery of the undeveloped area of the field, within which an exploration well was drilled, was made possible by an innovative complex of geological exploration, including both modern geological research and new technologies for processing geophysical information. The results of the work helped detail the geological and hydrodynamic models of the field and confirm the prospects for further development of the site.

The well was drilled in 136 days as planned. The use of 3D geomechanical modeling data and a properly selected drilling fluid made it possible to reduce the risks of drilling and improve the quality of penetration of productive formations.

"Thanks to the use of modern technologies, since 2015 we have produced an additional 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas," Schurov emphasized.

