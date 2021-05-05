EIB to allocate EUR 58 mln to Ukraine to modernize vocational education system

The European Investment Bank (EIB) at the end of April approved the allocation of EUR 58 million to Ukraine to finance the second component of the project to modernize the vocational education and training (VET) system.

The bank said on its website, the EIB's activities include the creation of up to ten regional centers of excellence in vocational education and training in Ukraine.

According to the statement, the first component of the project for the same amount is the EU4Skills program launched in 2019, funded by the European Commission, Germany, Poland and Finland with the additional participation of Estonia. This program will include the creation of three more centers, as well as the implementation of smaller measures to modernize the schools.

The EIB said the project aims to support the Ukrainian government in the ongoing reform of the VET sector by building or substantially renovating and modernizing existing VET schools and turning them into centers of excellence.