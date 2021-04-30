Rada's Commission of Inquiry recognize Ukrzaliznytsia boards work as unsatisfactory, urges Cabinet to dismiss company's board

The Temporary Commission of Inquiry of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for inspecting and assessing the state of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia decided to recognize the work of the Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory and Management Boards as unsatisfactory and intends to appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand to dismiss the acting head, as well as members of the company's board.

Head of the Temporary Commission of Inquiry of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Yulia Hryshyna (from the Servant of the People party) said on her Facebook page on Friday, the commission's members recognized acting Head of the board Ivan Yuryk and the members of the company's board are incompetent and such that they do not correspond to their position.

In addition, according to the MP, the commission's members decided to apply to the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand now, without waiting for the expiration of the term of the Ukrzaliznytsia current supervisory board functioning, to start looking for new candidates.

In addition, it was decided to bring the level of salaries of members of the Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory and Management Boards in line with the company's financial indicators.

Hryshyna said that all attempts to establish a constructive dialogue and cooperation with the officials of Ukrzaliznytsia and the Infrastructure Ministry have been completed today.

"Both people who are directly responsible for the work of Ukrzaliznytsia, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy and acting Head of the company's board Ivan Yuryk, did not even appear at the meeting, sending their subordinates," she said.

"From now on, the Temporary Commission of Inquiry is switching to a tough regime. All those invited to the next meetings of the Temporary Commission of Inquiry will be given not just messages, but summons. Failure to appear without a sufficient reason will be regarded as an obstacle to the work of the commission and qualify accordingly due to the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Hryshyna said.