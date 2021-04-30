Economy

18:40 30.04.2021

Rada's Commission of Inquiry recognize Ukrzaliznytsia boards work as unsatisfactory, urges Cabinet to dismiss company's board

2 min read
Rada's Commission of Inquiry recognize Ukrzaliznytsia boards work as unsatisfactory, urges Cabinet to dismiss company's board

The Temporary Commission of Inquiry of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for inspecting and assessing the state of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia decided to recognize the work of the Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory and Management Boards as unsatisfactory and intends to appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand to dismiss the acting head, as well as members of the company's board.

Head of the Temporary Commission of Inquiry of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Yulia Hryshyna (from the Servant of the People party) said on her Facebook page on Friday, the commission's members recognized acting Head of the board Ivan Yuryk and the members of the company's board are incompetent and such that they do not correspond to their position.

In addition, according to the MP, the commission's members decided to apply to the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand now, without waiting for the expiration of the term of the Ukrzaliznytsia current supervisory board functioning, to start looking for new candidates.

In addition, it was decided to bring the level of salaries of members of the Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory and Management Boards in line with the company's financial indicators.

Hryshyna said that all attempts to establish a constructive dialogue and cooperation with the officials of Ukrzaliznytsia and the Infrastructure Ministry have been completed today.

"Both people who are directly responsible for the work of Ukrzaliznytsia, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy and acting Head of the company's board Ivan Yuryk, did not even appear at the meeting, sending their subordinates," she said.

"From now on, the Temporary Commission of Inquiry is switching to a tough regime. All those invited to the next meetings of the Temporary Commission of Inquiry will be given not just messages, but summons. Failure to appear without a sufficient reason will be regarded as an obstacle to the work of the commission and qualify accordingly due to the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Hryshyna said.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:10 27.04.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia ready to export via seaports up to 200,000 tonnes of fuel per month

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to export via seaports up to 200,000 tonnes of fuel per month

12:58 22.04.2021
S&P downgrades JSC Ukrainian Railways to 'CCC'

S&P downgrades JSC Ukrainian Railways to 'CCC'

16:18 09.04.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 11.9 bln – financial statements

Ukrzaliznytsia ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 11.9 bln – financial statements

11:14 01.04.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia in favor of rapid implementation of reforms in company – statement

Ukrzaliznytsia in favor of rapid implementation of reforms in company – statement

16:40 31.03.2021
Cabinet approves financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2021 with UAH 3.6 bln profit

Cabinet approves financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2021 with UAH 3.6 bln profit

13:11 30.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia intends to revise unprofitable contracts for long-term car rental - acting head

Ukrzaliznytsia intends to revise unprofitable contracts for long-term car rental - acting head

18:30 24.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia should separate car, locomotive repair branches by 2022 – govt's priority action plan

Ukrzaliznytsia should separate car, locomotive repair branches by 2022 – govt's priority action plan

17:52 23.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

15:15 22.03.2021
No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

18:52 18.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia, transport-logistics companies, LTG Cargo Ukraine to develop Turkey-Ukraine-Lithuania-Poland multimodal route

Ukrzaliznytsia, transport-logistics companies, LTG Cargo Ukraine to develop Turkey-Ukraine-Lithuania-Poland multimodal route

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Proposal to head Naftogaz comes from president, PM – Vitrenko

Decision to replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head is logical, caused by negative results of work – Vitrenko

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

LATEST

EU, IFIs call for Ukraine's renewed commitment to reforms

Vitrenko: Naftogaz to mull filing claims to intl arbitration to transfer gas sales points to Ukraine-Russian border

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company studying prospects of entering Asian markets

President signs law of Dec 3 on settlement of issues in housing and utilities sector, unblocking heating sector tariffs

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

JTI Ukraine exports 6.04 bln cigarettes for $ 117.7 mln in 2020

Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Prices for construction work in Ukraine up by 15% in March – statistics

Russia's losses due to sanctions reach $160 bln – Dzhaparova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD