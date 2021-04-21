Supreme Court finds fine of UAH 80 mln imposed by antimonopoly committee on British American Tobacco groundless

Тhe Supreme Court on April 15, 2021 declared a UAH 80 million fine imposed on British American Tobacco Sales and Marketing Ukraine LLC by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) for allegedly violating the laws to protect economic competition groundless, the company has said on the website.

"Finally, we found out the truth in the case and defended our image as a law-abiding and one-of-the-largest taxpayer. We had no doubts that we were right, but we had to make a lot of efforts and spend time for the truth to triumph," British American Tobacco General Manager in Ukraine Kakhaber Benidze said.

He said that this decision of the Supreme Court is an important achievement for the entire Ukraine, demonstrating the ability of its judicial system to defend the rights of foreign investors working in the country.

As reported, the Pivnchny (Northern) Economic Court of Appeal on February 23 upheld a complaint of PJSC A/T B.A.T. – Pryluky Tobacco Company owned by British American Tobacco (BAT) against the decision of the court of lower instance and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine regarding a fine of UAH 450 million.