Economy

14:31 21.04.2021

Some 206,000 persons apply for UAH 8,000 assistance – PM

Applications for assistance to business and its employees from the "red" zones in the amount of UAH 8,000 were submitted by 206,000 people, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Some 206,000 people as of the morning of April 21 have applied for UAH 8,000 of aid," he said, opening a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday.

The head of government said that entrepreneurs and hired employees in those regions that were in the 'red' zone, but were withdrawn as of the beginning of this week, will still be able to receive the state aid program.

"That is, business in Ivano-Frankivsk or Zakarpattia regions can also submit applications to receive payments," Shmyhal said.

