Zelenskyy: Potential in production of drones, missiles to be $35 bln in 2026

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held a meeting on Wednesday with the heads of investment funds and business associations, both Ukrainian and international.

"We talked about how we can increase the capabilities of our defense industry, develop new areas of cooperation and open weapons export platforms. We count on continued support for Ukraine. For us, this is one of the new areas where we can see real growth in cooperation and the defense industry of Ukraine. According to our assessment, the potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion in 2026," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to share its achievements, technology, and develop joint production. "We are also ready to open arms export platforms in Europe, the United States and other countries, provided that our technologies are controlled and protected," the president said.

According to the presidential press service, Zelenskyy met with the heads of international and Ukrainian investment funds and business associations that participated in the third Defense Industry Forum.

The meeting discussed, in particular, increasing the number of developments and innovations, as well as an impetus for the development of new types of weapons.

The meeting was attended by representatives of ADS Group, AHK Ukraine, Defence Builder, Darkstar, Baryon Investment Fund, MITS Capital, East Office of Finnish Industries, US-Ukraine Business Council, D3 Venture Capital, Double Tap Investments, Resist.UA, UA1, Angel One Fund, United Tech Assets, Invest in Bravery.