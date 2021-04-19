Economy

13:21 19.04.2021

British Ambassador, Environment Minister Abramovsky discuss Ukraine's plans to develop 'green' economy

1 min read
British Ambassador Melinda Simmons and Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Roman Abramovsky discussed the plans of the Ukrainian government to develop a "green" economy and the value of British experience in this area.

"Recently, British Ambassador Melinda Simmons met with Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Abramovsky. They discussed: Ukraine's dedication to combating climate change, in particular through the second edition of nationally determined contributions in accordance with the Paris Agreement, the importance of an intergovernmental approach to issues of climate preservation, the plans of the Ukrainian government to develop a 'green' economy and the value of the British experience in this area," the press service of the British Embassy said on Facebook.

The Ambassador and Minister also discussed preparations for and expectations from the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

"According to the Paris Agreement, each participating country must make consistent nationally determined contributions, that is, introduce domestic measures to mitigate climate change in order to achieve the objectives of the agreement. Ukraine, as one of the first countries to sign this agreement, plays an important role in this process," the Embassy said.

 

