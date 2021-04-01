Economy

14:46 01.04.2021

G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

1 min read
The G7 Ambassadors and Ukroboronprom CEO Yuriy Husyev discussed the corporatization of the state concern and the reform of the country's defense and industrial complex.

"During today's meeting with Ukroboronprom CEO Yuriy Husyev, G7 Ambassadors were updated on Ukroboronprom's progress towards corporatization and wider reform of the defense-industrial complex. A reformed Ukroboronprom can contribute positively to Ukraine's security and prosperity," the G7 Ambassadors said in a statement on the Twitter page on Thursday.

The ambassadors said that legislation and government decisions on Ukroboronprom's future should ensure its timely corporatization and improvement of corporate governance in line with OECD guidelines.

Tags: #g7 #ukroboronprom
