11:14 01.04.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia in favor of rapid implementation of reforms in company – statement

Supervisory and Management Boards of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia are committed to the rapid implementation of reforms in the company, as defined in the long-term strategy, according to the joint statement of Supervisory and Management Boards published on the Ukrzaliznytsia's website.

"As one of the key elements, the separation of the freight and passenger branches will aim at both ensuring transparent and competitive prices and improving services. Both structural units will be designed in such a way as to remain important players on equal terms in liberalized markets, free from cross-subsidizing unprofitable passenger services through freight traffic," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the near future the management of Ukrzaliznytsia will increase its attention to ensuring financial and operational stability as its main priority. As soon as this is ensured, the Supervisory Board will proceed with the selection of a new permanent chairman of the board.

Company's Supervisory and Management Boards will work closely with all stakeholders on reforms regarding freight rates, as well as the definition and mechanisms of compensation for the provision of public services in the field of passenger transportation, the statement said.

"Supervisory and Management Boards of Ukrzaliznytsia are invariably committed to a tough fight against corruption, to improve the quality and reliability of services, efficiency and competitiveness of prices, as well as employee satisfaction," the statement said.

At the same time, as for the Intercity+ train accident, Ukrzaliznytsia said that its cause would be investigated, and all necessary measures would be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

