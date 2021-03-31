Economy

16:40 31.03.2021

Cabinet approves financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2021 with UAH 3.6 bln profit

2 min read
Cabinet approves financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2021 with UAH 3.6 bln profit

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on March 31 approved the financial plan of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia for 2021, providing for the company's revenues in the amount of UAH 93 billion.

According to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, the financial plan provides for the profit of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2021 at the level of UAH 3.6 billion. Through the sale of scrap metal, the company plans to receive UAH 1.5 billion, from the alienation of non-core assets - UAH 1.9 billion and from the write-off of non-current assets - UAH 1 billion.

The company plans to transfer UAH 24.7 billion in taxes and fees to the state and local budgets. Capital investment plan is UAH 27 billion. The volume of freight traffic is planned to increase by 1.7%, to 306.4 million tonnes.

The company plans to spend most of its capital investments on the renewal of railway rolling stock (purchase of new, modernization and overhaul of the existing fleet), increasing the capacity of bottlenecks in the infrastructure, as well as funds will be used to repair and modernize tracks. In particular, it is planned to purchase about 80 passenger cars, update about 23,500 freight cars, 451 passenger cars, two Skoda high-speed electric trains, 318 locomotives, 76 sections of multiple unit rolling stock, six diesel trains and three rail buses. The financial plan also increased the volume of rolling stock repairs to maintain the working fleet.

"Despite the crisis caused by COVID-19, significant investments in the development of the company are planned for this year. After the approval of the financial plan, we should make up for lost time in capital investments. Among the main projects are the beginning of large electrification of railways, namely the Dolynska-Mykolaiv and Izov-State Border sections, the purchase of a large batch of passenger cars for funds from the state budget, modernization of locomotives and repair of freight cars. Thanks to the government and our partners for supporting the financial plan," acting chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Ivan Yuryk said.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia in 2020 posted a loss of UAH 11.5 billion.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:11 30.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia intends to revise unprofitable contracts for long-term car rental - acting head

Ukrzaliznytsia intends to revise unprofitable contracts for long-term car rental - acting head

18:30 24.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia should separate car, locomotive repair branches by 2022 – govt's priority action plan

Ukrzaliznytsia should separate car, locomotive repair branches by 2022 – govt's priority action plan

17:52 23.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

15:15 22.03.2021
No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

18:52 18.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia, transport-logistics companies, LTG Cargo Ukraine to develop Turkey-Ukraine-Lithuania-Poland multimodal route

Ukrzaliznytsia, transport-logistics companies, LTG Cargo Ukraine to develop Turkey-Ukraine-Lithuania-Poland multimodal route

10:07 18.03.2021
Former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Zhmak plans not to leave railway industry

Former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Zhmak plans not to leave railway industry

15:03 17.03.2021
Govt fires Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Zhmak

Govt fires Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Zhmak

15:16 12.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

13:59 12.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with Cabinet on implementation of systematic program for company's financial support

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with Cabinet on implementation of systematic program for company's financial support

12:02 12.03.2021
Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

World Bank improves Ukraine's economic growth projection for 2021 to 3.8%

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas, power markets remain under discussion with IMF – finance minister

LATEST

JKX Oil & Gas sees net profit fall by 10.6% in 2020

New U.S. administration examining ways to expand support for Ukraine, but practice of state guarantees suspended now – U.S. Embassy counselor

U.S. calls Ukraine's actions on Motor Sich, PrivatBank encouraging

Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

World Bank improves Ukraine's economic growth projection for 2021 to 3.8%

Ministry of Finance announces bill aimed at combating tax evasion

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas, power markets remain under discussion with IMF – finance minister

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD