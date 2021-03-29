Datagroup, Hawe Telekom complete construction of new intl interconnection with Poland

The national operator of fixed communications and digital services, Datagroup, together with the Polish operator Hawe Telekom, has completed a project to build a new cross-border DWDM interconnection point Dorohusk - Jahodyn on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

As noted in the message of Datagroup on Monday, this is the second company's interconnection point in the direction of Poland, which has a potential capacity of up to 16 Tbit/s.

"New DWDM PoP will allow us to handle traffic between Ukraine, Poland, Germany and as well as other EU countries and U.S. more effectively," Volodymyr Lutchenko, Chief Technical Officer of Datagroup, said.

After the completion of the new interconnection, in addition to the existing four independent international transition points of Datagroup to Europe (on the border with Slovakia, Hungary and Poland), the total capacity of Datagroup's international channels was about 1,500 Gb/s.

The opening of the fifth international transition point expands the capabilities of Datagroup in terms of implementing international projects, increasing the backbone network capacity, and international Internet traffic. This will also minimize the latency to the traffic exchange point when accessing many popular resources located in Warsaw (Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, game servers, etc.), which will help increase the speed of access to them for all the company's clients.

"In addition, when building virtual networks, our corporate clients will be able to reserve routes through new European tracks," Datagroup said.

Przemyslaw Gagala, International Sales Director at Hawe Telekom said that the joint project with our Ukrainian partner is a response to the ever growing demand for connectivity between Poland and Ukraine, in particular for the purpose of providing access to data centres of global suppliers of content, cloud and OTT services located in Warsaw.

Datagroup was established in 2000. It is one of the largest B2B operators in Ukraine, provides services in more than 90 settlements of the country.