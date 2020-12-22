Datagroup buys Volia

The Datagroup national operator of fixed communications and digital services has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the national provider of telecommunications and content services of Volia group of companies (formerly Volia Kabel), the Datagroup press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

Datagroup has reached the agreement on the acquisition of 100% of the Volia group of companies in Ukraine with the full support of the EEGF II Horizon Capital Fund.

EEGF II is the only financial investor of Datagroup with a share of 96.13%, together with Director General of the company Mykhailo Shelemba, whose share is 3.87%.

The agreement is subject to formal regulatory approval.