Economy

12:51 15.01.2021

Datagroup's concentration of 100% of Volia to lead to higher prices for telecom services – association

2 min read
Datagroup's concentration of 100% of Volia to lead to higher prices for telecom services – association

The Ukrainian Internet Association asks the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) not to consider the issue of Datagroup's concentration of 100% of the Volia Group of Companies under a simplified procedure, since such actions may lead to a new entity gaining the opportunity to control the inter-operator telecom market.

"We fully share the position of Lanet Network LLC and other members of the association that, as a result of concentration, a new business entity will be able to control the inter-operator telecom market [...] This, in our opinion, will inevitably lead to an increase in the cost of telecommunications services, both for legal entities and individuals, and will also give an opportunity to the entity again to dictate the conditions of activity in the telecom markets for other participants," according to the association's public appeal to the AMCU.

According to the Ukrainian Internet Association, consideration of the issue of Datagroup's concentration of 100% Volia under a simplified procedure will lead to a superficial, biased and incomplete study of the state of the Internet access markets and access to TV packages, since the interests of all market participants whose activities will be affected will not be taken into account due to concentration.

The association asks the head of the AMCU to involve other market participants in the case of concentration, in particular those whose interests may be affected by the consequences of such concentration (including Lanet), as well as the association itself, as an entity uniting a large number of participants of telecom market of Ukraine.

As reported, the Datagroup national operator of fixed communications and digital services has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the national provider of telecommunications and content services of Volia group of companies (formerly Volia Kabel). Datagroup has reached the agreement on the acquisition of 100% of the Volia group of companies in Ukraine with the full support of the EEGF II Horizon Capital Fund.

Tags: #amcu #volia #datagroup
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:28 14.01.2021
AMCU opens case on MHP's leasing Arctic logistics center

AMCU opens case on MHP's leasing Arctic logistics center

15:11 22.12.2020
Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

12:11 22.12.2020
Datagroup buys Volia

Datagroup buys Volia

09:52 22.12.2020
AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

18:53 18.12.2020
AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

08:59 16.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

17:55 15.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

11:55 09.12.2020
Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

16:33 03.11.2020
Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

15:18 01.10.2020
AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt inclined to equally distribute UAH 10.25 bln Ukrenergo's govt-secured loan between Energoatom, renewable energy generation – PM

No need for rolling blackouts in Ukraine – PM

Energy Minister claims resistance inside Ukraine to pressure on Gazprom to move gas sales points to eastern border

Shmyhal predicts gas price to decrease in spring-summer

Ukrainian PM announces holding of constructive meeting on price of gas with IMF

LATEST

Govt inclined to equally distribute UAH 10.25 bln Ukrenergo's govt-secured loan between Energoatom, renewable energy generation – PM

January lockdown cuts orders of Ukrainian machine builders, critical for light industry – experts

No need for rolling blackouts in Ukraine – PM

Energy Minister claims resistance inside Ukraine to pressure on Gazprom to move gas sales points to eastern border

Shmyhal predicts gas price to decrease in spring-summer

DTEK Oil&Gas increases gas production by 11% in 2020

Ukrainian PM announces holding of constructive meeting on price of gas with IMF

UKRAINIAN PM ANNOUNCES HOLDING OF CONSTRUCTIVE MEETING ON PRICE OF GAS WITH IMF

Epicenter K opposes severe quarantine restrictions for businesses, large shopping centers

EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD