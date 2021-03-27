Economy

12:32 27.03.2021

Regional Development Ministry announces checks of all filling stations in Ukraine

Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov announced the need to check all filling stations in Ukraine to prevent illegal fuel turnover.

According to the press service of the Regional Development Ministry, he said this at a meeting with the leadership of the Ukrainian Oil & Gas Association and representatives of filling station chains.

"As a result of joint work, the activities of all illegal filling stations should be stopped. Work continues to identify illegal fuel turnover. All filling stations in Ukraine will be checked," the Minister for Communities and Territories Development said.

