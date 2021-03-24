Economy

18:30 24.03.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia should separate car, locomotive repair branches by 2022 – govt's priority action plan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set a task for the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia to separate wagon and locomotive repair branches by the end of December 2021, according to the draft government's priority action plan.

As indicated in the document, in order to promote the development of competition in the railway transportation market and increase the efficiency of railway transportation by maximizing the use of the railway transport infrastructure, the Cabinet of Ministers sets a task for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ukrzaliznytsia by the end of December current year:

- to transfer the functions and assets of the locomotive departments to the appropriate verticals;

- to develop a procedure for organizing military and special transportations in connection with the start of a competitive railway transport market;

- to reorganize the structure of the repair and maintenance facility;

- to create a car repair branch;

- to create a locomotive repair branch.

In May, according to the plans of the Cabinet of Ministers, a tender should be held for the purchase of at least 100 passenger cars, at least 10 of which Ukrzaliznytsia should receive by the end of December.

In addition, the overhaul of at least 100 locomotives is expected by the end of December.

