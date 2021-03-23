Economy

17:52 23.03.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions


JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) will not restrict loading and unloading of passengers in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Sumy and Odesa regions, as the State Commission for Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situatons has not established such restrictions.

According to the company's press service on Tuesday, the list of areas where restrictions apply to passengers remains the same: Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia regions.

Ticket sales in these areas, as well as loading and unloading will be allowed as soon as the epidemiological situation allows the Ministry of Health to exclude regions from the list of "red zones". Now Ukrzaliznytsia together with local regional state administrations, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Health prepares submission for appointment of special flights to the specified regions," the message says.

As reported, on Monday, March 22, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed on changes in the application of transport restrictions for the "red zones". Therefore, transport restrictions will be imposed by separate decisions of state or regional commissions for each region, and not automatically upon the fact that the region is included in the official list of "red zones" by the decision of the Ministry of Health.

