Economy

15:03 17.03.2021

Govt fires Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Zhmak

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the recommendation of the Supervisory Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia dismissed Chairman of the Management Board of the company Volodymyr Zhmak.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the decision at a meeting on Wednesday, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Cabinet also reappointed Ivan Yurik (current member of the management board) acting board chairman. Yurik previously served as the head of the company.

