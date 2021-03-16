Economy

16:37 16.03.2021

Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

3 min read
Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

The State Agency for Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor), within the framework of a joint anti-corruption project, will reconfigure its management and procurement practices in accordance with the recommendations of the consultants of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

On Tuesday, March 12, a kick-off meeting was held on the development and implementation of the Anti-Corruption Action Plan for the road industry of Ukraine within the framework of the specified joint project, Ukravtodor said on its Telegram channel.

The loan agreement between Ukravtodor and the EBRD worth EUR 450 million, signed in December last year, provides for the implementation of four important reforms for the road industry: procurement reform, improved traffic safety, development of infrastructure for electric transport and anti-corruption reform.

"We highly appreciate the initiative of Ukravtodor to implement this project, because it should result in a completely updated management system for the road industry. In case of a successful launch of an anti-corruption pilot project in Ukravtodor, this experience can be scaled up to other business entities and public sector organizations who are partners of the EBRD in Ukraine," head of transport projects of the EBRD Andriy Tsokol is quoted as saying in the message.

The Basel Institute on Governance (Switzerland), an international non-profit anti-corruption organization that works in partnership with the Ukrainian law firm Sayenko Kharenko, has been involved in the work on the implementation of anti-corruption reform.

"By May of this year, the consultants will study and analyze the procurement and management processes in Ukravtodor from the point of view of preventing corruption. Based on the study, it is planned to finalize and approve the Anti-Corruption Action Plan in July 2021. Until 2023, the consultant will accompany the implementation of the Plan in Ukravtodor and its subdivisions," the message reads.

Head of Ukravtodor Oleksandr Kubrakov also noted that over the past year the agency managed to create uniform procurement rules in the industry, introduce independent technical supervision and additional control of design decisions.

"We worked to prevent corruption risks by digitalizing management processes and improving executive and financial discipline. A pilot project with the EBRD gives a chance for these changes to become irreversible," he stressed.

As reported, Ukravtodor initiated the inclusion of the Anti-Corruption Pilot Project in the loan agreement with the EBRD in the spring of 2020. The terms of the agreement provide for the mandatory implementation of reforms in order to receive credit tranches.

Tags: #ebrd #ukravtodor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:18 15.03.2021
Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

15:45 26.02.2021
EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

10:10 23.02.2021
Ukravtodor ready to finish building Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge in Kyiv

Ukravtodor ready to finish building Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge in Kyiv

15:58 08.02.2021
Ukravtodor, Turkey's Dogus sign contract for building new bridge in Kremenchuk for UAH 11.3 bln

Ukravtodor, Turkey's Dogus sign contract for building new bridge in Kremenchuk for UAH 11.3 bln

12:45 29.01.2021
Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

09:54 29.01.2021
Ukravtodor to build new road in Zakarpattia region under Hungarian loan

Ukravtodor to build new road in Zakarpattia region under Hungarian loan

14:25 23.01.2021
Ukravtodor renovates, constructs 97% of planned roads, 100% of artificial structures, spending UAH 82 bln

Ukravtodor renovates, constructs 97% of planned roads, 100% of artificial structures, spending UAH 82 bln

12:33 21.01.2021
EBRD invests EUR 812 mln in Ukrainian projects in 2020

EBRD invests EUR 812 mln in Ukrainian projects in 2020

18:03 14.01.2021
EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

17:22 14.01.2021
EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

Gazprom books additional transit capacity via Ukraine for April at March volume

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

LATEST

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

Four hotels in Kyiv, five hotels in regions of Ukraine could be qualified as five star hotels – minister

Gazprom books additional transit capacity via Ukraine for April at March volume

S&P expects Ukraine's economic growth by 4% in 2021

S&P affirms Ukraine's B/B rating with stable outlook

There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

Ukraine to conduct audit of privatization of subsoil deposits, strategic enterprises – Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with Cabinet on implementation of systematic program for company's financial support

Nemiroff becomes first private company to receive license to produce alcohol

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD