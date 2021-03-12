Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia is in dialogue with the government about the possibilities of introducing a systematic program of financial support for the company, head of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Volodymyr Zhmak said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are working with them [government representatives] to ensure that this does not become a one-time action [the law on the state budget for 2021 provides UAH 4 billion for the development of rolling stock and infrastructure], but turned into a systematic program to support the national railway carrier, as is practiced in almost all countries," he said.

Zhmak, in particular, noted that since Ukrzaliznytsia is moving towards unbundling, that is, division into verticals, the situation cannot remain the same as now, when passenger transportation, production, repairs, and infrastructure are subsidized due to freight traffic.

"When our four verticals become independent, it will be simply impossible to make passenger transportation profitable without government assistance," he stressed.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia also noted that the company is looking forward to the adoption of a new law on railway transport, since it will allow to regulate two main points - the private traction regime, that is, the admission of private locomotives to Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure, and the launch of a system of public contracts for passenger transportation.

Speaking about the reasons for delaying the adoption of this law, Zhmak noted that at present there are a lot of bills delayed that are necessary and important for the country, but "in our case, the reasons are complex, including political disagreements among parliamentarians."