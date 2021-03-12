Economy

10:59 12.03.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia not blocking 'pilot' on private traction – company head

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia is not blocking the work of companies in the framework of a pilot project on admission of private locomotives to operate on certain public railway routes, Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Volodymyr Zhmak has said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Within this pilot project, Ukrzaliznytsia has signed one contract with the Ukrainian Locomotive Building Company [...] The contract is already in force, it remains to agree on issues related to operation. I do not know when this will commence. But it is clear that they will start operating when find the cargo. There is no blocking from our side," he said.

He also noted that this pilot project is being implemented by the Ministry of Infrastructure, and Ukrzaliznytsia is just an executor. And after the commission of the Ministry of Infrastructure, which is considering applications from private operators, approves such an operator, Ukrzaliznytsia inspects the locomotive fleet, checks their certification and serviceability, and then signs an agreement with the company on the declared routes.

According to Zhmak, among the restrictions on the operation of private traction on the Ukrzaliznytsia's railway tracks is the impossibility of admission to sections with high-speed traffic.

"We have received an explanation from the Ministry of Infrastructure which tariff can be applied, since there is no such line in the existing register of tariffs – the tariff for access of private traction to the Ukrzaliznytsia's infrastructure," the head of the company said.

Zhmak also noted that Ukrzaliznytsia has no claims to the fleet of locomotives of Promvagontrans LLC, the second company to take part in the pilot.

"They, too, can now enter the part of signing an agreement. With regard to other participants who pass this commission and come to us, we repeat the same procedure. This is technical work that does not affect the timing of the launch of their services by these companies, because the main thing for them is find the cargo," Zhmak said.

As reported, Ukrainian Locomotive Building Company LLC, which became the first participant in the pilot project on private traction, asked the Cabinet of Ministers to extend the pilot for the next two years.

