Economy

18:23 11.03.2021

NSDC Secretary: Motor Sich enterprise to be returned to Ukrainian people

Motor Sich PJSC will soon be legally returned to the ownership of Ukraine, said Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine.

"... We are talking about the Motor Sich enterprise in Zaporozhia. To date, a decision has been made according to which the Motor Sich enterprise will be returned to the Ukrainian people. It will be returned to the ownership of the Ukrainian state in a legal, constitutional way in the near future," Danilov said at a briefing on Thursday following the results of the NSDC meeting.

