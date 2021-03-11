PrivatBank asks court to allow it to take part in hearing on payment of $ 350 mln to Surkis companies

State-controlled PrivatBank (Kyiv) has applied to the Supreme Court with a petition to provide the opportunity for the bank's representatives to take part in the court hearing on March 24 to consider the case on appeal of the court decision of 2017 on the obligation of PrivatBank to service the deposits of the companies of the Surkis brothers placed on the accounts of its Cypriot branch before nationalization, while they estimate the liabilities on them at $ 347.4 million.

According to the press service of the bank, the petition was justified by the need to establish by the cassation court during the consideration of the case the circumstances underlying the petitions and statements of the bank, a large number of procedural issues stated by the participants in the case, the complexity of the case, its resonance and consequences.

The bank recalled that the Supreme Court decided to consider the case in a panel of five judges, but without the participation of representatives of the participants in the case.

As reported, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on February 9, 2017, by its decision on the lawsuit of the Surkis' companies, obliged PrivatBank to fulfill the terms of deposit agreements concluded by the bank's Cyprus branch with the relevant companies. An attempt by the Cabinet of Ministers to appeal this verdict in the court of appeal was unsuccessful. In turn, PrivatBank filed a cassation appeal.