Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine (Minstrategprom) has initiated the withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from the Ukroboronprom state concern to accelerate reforms in the industry and improve the economic situation of these enterprises, said Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Ministry for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky.

"This is due to a number of factors, including an urgent need to make quick management decisions due to the difficult economic situation in some of them and the need to accelerate reforms in the country's aviation industry," he wrote on Facebook following the December 3 meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on issues of national security, defense and intelligence.

Urusky emphasized the fallacy of the conclusions of certain individuals about the alleged desire of the Ministry for Strategic Industries to manually manage the strategic enterprises of Ukraine.