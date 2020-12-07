Economy

09:54 07.12.2020

Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

1 min read
Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine (Minstrategprom) has initiated the withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from the Ukroboronprom state concern to accelerate reforms in the industry and improve the economic situation of these enterprises, said Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Ministry for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky.

"This is due to a number of factors, including an urgent need to make quick management decisions due to the difficult economic situation in some of them and the need to accelerate reforms in the country's aviation industry," he wrote on Facebook following the December 3 meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on issues of national security, defense and intelligence.

Urusky emphasized the fallacy of the conclusions of certain individuals about the alleged desire of the Ministry for Strategic Industries to manually manage the strategic enterprises of Ukraine.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #urusky
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:33 03.12.2020
Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

13:56 03.12.2020
Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

09:32 03.12.2020
Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

14:29 20.11.2020
Ukroboronprom wants fair, open, public rules of game - acting CEO

Ukroboronprom wants fair, open, public rules of game - acting CEO

18:28 18.11.2020
Ukroboronprom declares intervention of Strategic Industries Ministry in state concern operation

Ukroboronprom declares intervention of Strategic Industries Ministry in state concern operation

13:09 16.11.2020
Supervisory board of Antonov created based on forensic audit by Ernst & Young – Ukroboronprom

Supervisory board of Antonov created based on forensic audit by Ernst & Young – Ukroboronprom

13:01 05.11.2020
Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

16:56 26.10.2020
Nibulon may become center for localization of shipbuilding in Ukraine - Deputy PM

Nibulon may become center for localization of shipbuilding in Ukraine - Deputy PM

13:01 16.10.2020
Ukroboronprom enterprises to be reorganized into nine branch holdings – Deputy PM

Ukroboronprom enterprises to be reorganized into nine branch holdings – Deputy PM

11:54 07.10.2020
Ex-general manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva, ex-deputy minister of economy Korzh leave Ukroboronprom

Ex-general manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva, ex-deputy minister of economy Korzh leave Ukroboronprom

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chinese investors of Motor Sich notify Ukraine about submission of dispute to intl arbitration

Ryanair to launch Kyiv-Venice route from March 30

Treasury makes payments, but only justified expenses financed – Finance minister

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

LATEST

Chinese investors of Motor Sich notify Ukraine about submission of dispute to intl arbitration

Cascade Investment Fund sold 20% of oil and gas company JKX

Ryanair to launch Kyiv-Venice route from March 30

Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

Treasury makes payments, but only justified expenses financed – Finance minister

NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

Metinvest in Sept increases revenue by 8.8% versus August, EBITDA increases by 13%, debt decreases by $90 mln

EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

President proposes Rada to abandon cashback, postpone fiscalization for private entrepreneurs for a year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD