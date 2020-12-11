State defense order adjustment from 2021 should not exceed 5-7% during fiscal year - Urusky

The adjustment of the state defense order from 2021 will not exceed 5-7% during the financial year, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky said following a meeting on state defense order priorities in 2021-2023.

"During the meeting, I noted that next year the approach to the implementation of the state defense order will be changed, in particular in the context of its significant adjustments during the financial year, especially the transfer of the order to the end of the year. Changes from certain financial indicators approved by the state defense order should not exceed 5-7% during the year. In addition, I emphasized the importance of planning the defense order for at least three years to ensure stable operation and predictable development of the defense industry," he wrote on Facebook.

Urusky stressed that the situation in with the implementation of the state defense order in 2020 should not repeat in the future.

"The state of fulfillment of the state defense order in 2020 demonstrated the urgent need to change approaches in the procurement of weapons and military equipment by the main domestic customers," he said.

"I hope that the current year will nevertheless be completed by the proper implementation of the state defense order and the efficient use of state budget funds," the official added.