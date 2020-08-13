Aircraft building enterprises to be removed from Ukroboronprom, combined into holding with aerospace firms – Dpty PM

The State Concern Ukroboronprom is to be transformed into two managing state holding companies, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky has said at a briefing during the visit of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to Kharkiv State Aircraft Manufacturing Company.

"We envisage that due to the transformation of the state concern Ukroboronprom we will actually get two state managing holding companies: one of them will focus on the functions of the defense industries, and we want to transfer aviation together with space to the state holding company Aerospace Systems of Ukraine," the prime minister said.

He added that the enterprises of the National Space Agency of Ukraine will also be subject to reform.

"There will also be corporatization. We believe that such a synergy of such two high-tech industries of Ukraine, including the aviation industry and the rocket and space industry, will allow us to significantly improve the indicators that we have today, and most importantly, to create mechanisms to attract investment to these industries so that they could compete in this very challenging environment of global markets," Urusky noted.