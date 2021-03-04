Economy

18:08 04.03.2021

Millions of hryvnias to be spent on maintenance of Ukrainian section of Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline – Kobolev

2 min read
Tens of millions of hryvnias will be spent in 2021 for the maintenance of the Ukrainian section of the Samara-Western Direction main oil product pipeline, in respect of which the National Security Council (NSDC) decided to return it to state ownership, tens of millions of hryvnias will be spent in 2021, said Andriy Kobolev.

"I can't say the exact numbers, but money is needed for security at least. It can be millions and tens of millions of hryvnias throughout the year," he said on the radio Novoye Vremya on Thursday.

According to him, the Ukrainian section has so far been transferred for preservation to the subsidiary of Naftogaz, Ukrtransnafta.

"Whether this pipe will be transferred to us for balance is the question of the next stage. Now we are saving it, conducting an inventory, as a result of which it will become clear what kind of diesel fuel is there, in what condition the pipe itself is. Then we will decide how expedient it is for us to manage it and whether civilized, transparent business possible at all on this pipe," said the head of the NJSC board.

According to him, the efficiency of the business lies in the fact that the pipe at least "earns" for itself.

At the same time, Kobolev admitted that the state could decide to transfer this part of the pipeline to another company besides Naftogaz.

He also noted that "the company that previously operated the pipe" continues to defend its positions in the courts.

