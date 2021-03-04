Economy

13:06 04.03.2021

Ukraine PM announces 5 key issues in talks with IMF, expects staff level agreement for 2nd tranche under SBA before June

Ukraine PM announces 5 key issues in talks with IMF, expects staff level agreement for 2nd tranche under SBA before June

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has announced five key issues in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expects the signing of a staff level agreement (SLA) for the second tranche until June.

"There are five key points left in work with the IMF: at the end of March to remove the upper limit of the gas price of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter, agreeing on macro indicators for 2022-2023... and three key issues – judicial reform (the law on the High Council of Justice), the law on increasing criminal liability for not filing declaration or filing it improperly, as well as the law on NABU [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] regarding the appointment of its head and his legitimization in accordance with the Constitution," he said during a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said that the last three issues are within the competence of the Verkhovna Rada.

"We and the IMF are optimistic about the future. We have time, at least until March, when the period of limited gas prices for households ends. We have time until June – the next point when we need to at least come to signing the SLA," he said.

