Economy Ministry keeps blocking import, export of goods with fluorinated greenhouse gases – EBA

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture continues to block the import and export of goods with fluorinated greenhouse gases, going on since the beginning of 2021, the European Business Association (EBA) has said.

"Thus, some companies have been agreed to obtain licenses from the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, however, there is still no way to import/export goods, because the Economy Ministry still does not issue licenses," the EBA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The association said that two weeks had passed since the last appeal of the business regarding this problem, but the situation had not advanced significantly.

At the same time, on March 1, at the request of the EBA, the Economy Ministry informed that from March 2, companies would begin to obtain licenses. In turn, the ministry in a press release on Tuesday announced the issuance of 21 licenses for companies that are engaged in the export-import of equipment containing ozone-depleting substances and/or fluorinated greenhouse gases.

"In total, the ministry is considering 203 applications obtaining licenses. It is planned that all applications will be processed by the end of the week," the ministry said in the press release.

The Economy Ministry said that the licensing process would be completed by the end of this week.

As reported, at the end of 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution No. 1329 with a list of goods, the export and import of which are subject to licensing in 2021. According to it, fluorinated greenhouse gases are controlled substances, therefore, goods containing them are subject to licensing from January 1, 2021. Licenses must be issued by the Economy Ministry in agreement with the Ecology Ministry.

Earlier, the EBA reported that imports of goods containing fluorinated greenhouse gases (such as refrigerators, air conditioners and other equipment) had been suspended.