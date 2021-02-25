Economy

18:05 25.02.2021

IMF waiting for proposals from Ukraine on some issues to continue negotiations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the discussions with Ukraine held during the recent staff mission in December-February were fruitful, but the IMF notes the existence of a number of unresolved issues and expects proposals from the Ukrainian side to continue negotiations, Director of the Communications Department of the IMF Jerry Rice has said.

He said at a traditional briefing in Washington on Thursday that as soon as the IMF receives more detailed information on these issues and proposals on some policies, the IMF looks forward to continuing its partnership with Ukraine.

Rice mentioned improved management of the National Bank's banking supervision, fiscal risks to the budget deficit and strengthening the legal sector among the issues discussed by the IMF mission.

The representative of the IMF did not name any deadlines.

