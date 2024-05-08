USA to allocate over $190 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector over five years

USAID will provide more than $190 million for the Securing Power, Advancing Resilience and Connectivity (SPARC) project, providing urgently needed energy assistance to the Ukrainian government over five years.

"This project will focus on improving the resilience, reliability, affordability, and security of the electric power, natural gas, and district heating sectors in Ukraine and provide critical technical assistance, reform support, and equipment and services to maintain energy supply," USAID said on its website.

The agency zix on March 22, 2024, Russia carried out its most massive attack to date on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, once again demonstrating the urgent need for these investments.

USAID has dedicated nearly $1 billion in energy assistance since the onset of Putin's full-scale invasion, building short and long-term resilience for the people of Ukraine. This includes over $475 million in emergency support provided during the last two winters to help Ukraine repair and maintain its energy infrastructure. This equipment includes autotransformers to ensure electricity transmission to communities across the country and mobile boiler houses to heat critical facilities like schools and hospitals. It added that the United States will also provide at least $1.4 billion in additional funding to support Ukraine's economic recovery.