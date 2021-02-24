Economy

13:58 24.02.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia wants status of Big Construction project for City Express

 The project of the updated routes of the City Express commuter trains needs increased funding.

"We want our City Express project to receive the status of the same Big Construction that is currently taking place on the roads. You see: there is money and there are roads. If there is money, there will be comfortable conditions for the transportation of passengers," Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Volodymyr Zhmak said at the Ukraine 30. Infrastructure forum on Tuesday.

At the same time, according to the head of the company, Ukrzaliznytsia is counting on local self-government bodies "to put things in order on the platforms that now look pathetic."

"In order to establish a regime for passing passengers and thus increase the income of Ukrzaliznytsia, because you yourself know that now a lot of stowaways take trains," Zhmak said.

"Those regions who will meet us halfway will receive new, modern electric trains, and residents of these regions will be able to comfortably travel to and from work. Those who do not meet us halfway will ride in shabby trains, so to speak, using leftover," he said.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia said that, first of all, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to digitalize tickets so that every Ukrainian can buy them through his or her smartphone.

Interfax-Ukraine
