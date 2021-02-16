Kobolev: talks with Ukrnafta minor shareholders on division of its assets start

CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has announced that negotiations had begun with the minority shareholders of PJSC Ukrnafta on the division of the company's assets.

"There is feedback. We have created a working group and started negotiations with the minority shareholders on the next steps on the future of Ukrnafta. We, as a majority shareholder, will offer and have already proposed a division," he said in an exclusive comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, at the end of January 2021, Naftogaz, as the majority shareholder of Ukrnafta, sent a letter to the company's minority shareholders about the desire to hold a meeting of shareholders.

In early February, Naftogaz sent a notice to the supervisory board of the oil company about the need to start studying and considering the issue of dividing its assets into business areas with minority shareholders.