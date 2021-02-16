Economy

12:48 16.02.2021

Kobolev: talks with Ukrnafta minor shareholders on division of its assets start

1 min read
Kobolev: talks with Ukrnafta minor shareholders on division of its assets start

CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has announced that negotiations had begun with the minority shareholders of PJSC Ukrnafta on the division of the company's assets.

"There is feedback. We have created a working group and started negotiations with the minority shareholders on the next steps on the future of Ukrnafta. We, as a majority shareholder, will offer and have already proposed a division," he said in an exclusive comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, at the end of January 2021, Naftogaz, as the majority shareholder of Ukrnafta, sent a letter to the company's minority shareholders about the desire to hold a meeting of shareholders.

In early February, Naftogaz sent a notice to the supervisory board of the oil company about the need to start studying and considering the issue of dividing its assets into business areas with minority shareholders.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #ukrnafta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:34 16.02.2021
Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

16:11 12.02.2021
Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

10:43 05.02.2021
Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

12:45 29.01.2021
Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

14:40 28.01.2021
Naftogaz informs Ukrnafta's minor shareholders about plan to hold shareholders' meeting as soon as possible – source

Naftogaz informs Ukrnafta's minor shareholders about plan to hold shareholders' meeting as soon as possible – source

09:28 27.01.2021
Naftogaz lowers gas price for households to UAH 6.89 per cubic meter for Feb

Naftogaz lowers gas price for households to UAH 6.89 per cubic meter for Feb

14:38 26.01.2021
Naftogaz launches Development Energy Grant Competition for UAH 5 mln

Naftogaz launches Development Energy Grant Competition for UAH 5 mln

18:49 20.01.2021
Naftogaz launches new gas pipeline to increase annual gas production by 55 mln cubic meters

Naftogaz launches new gas pipeline to increase annual gas production by 55 mln cubic meters

16:27 20.01.2021
Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

15:11 20.01.2021
MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

LATEST

Metinvest concentrates 100% of shares in Pivnichny Mining Plant

McDonald's plans to launch waste sorting at all restaurants of its chain in Ukraine by year end

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Metinvest sees net profit rise by 54% in 2020

EBA asks to withdraw bill that criminalizes VAT fraud

Farmak plans to develop R&D cluster due to Kyiv City Council decision to sell land plot to company

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

Both sides need to find compromises in common interests – Mylovanov

Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD