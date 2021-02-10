Economy

17:57 10.02.2021

Ukraine strives for greater business access to European markets - Shmyhal

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine wants Ukrainian business to have more access to European markets, and negotiations will allow increasing the volume of trade quotas.

"We are talking about the further liberalization of trade between Ukraine and the EU. This will help increase our mutual trade and further convergence of economies ... We want Ukrainian business to have more access to European markets, and hope that our negotiations will allow increasing the volume of quotas provided for our agreement with the EU," Shmyhal said at a joint briefing with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels.

Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine intends to use 2021 for solid work, the result of which should be an actual approximation to EU standards.

