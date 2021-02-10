Economy

11:59 10.02.2021

Occupancy of hotels in Lviv reaches 35%, 19% in Odesa in Jan – Hotel Matrix

2 min read
Occupancy of hotels in Lviv reaches 35%, 19% in Odesa in Jan – Hotel Matrix

The occupancy of hotels in Lviv in January 2021 was 35%, 31% Kharkiv, 23% in Kyiv and 19% Odesa, according to Hotel Matrix.

"During the lockdown, many hotels temporarily closed and did not work. Among those who continued to work, the best occupancy results were achieved in Kharkiv and Kyiv with a pronounced tendency to higher occupancy – up to 40% - on business days," Hotel Matrix Project Manager Olha Mischenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Hotel Matrix analysts, Lviv holds the lead for the second month in all indicators. The Average Daily Room Rate (ADR) of the city is almost equal to Kharkiv (UAH 2,236 and UAH 2,222). At the same time, as for RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room), Lviv was 14% ahead of Kharkiv with UAH 781. ADR in Kyiv hotels was UAH 1,609, Odesa – UAH 1,397. RevPAR was UAH 370 and UAH 269, respectively.

"Lviv reached high occupancy levels not only during the Christmas holidays, but also after the lockdown period. The minimum occupancy value of 10% was recorded on January 10 and 17 in Odesa, the highest – 76% – on January 2 in Lviv," Mischenko said.

Hotel Matrix launched in May 2020 is a web product of hotel analytics, developed by specialists from Poland and Ukraine. Now 150 hotels are connected to Hotel Matrix.

Tags: #hotels
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 04.02.2021
Opening of Sheraton Kyiv Olimpiyskiy hotel scheduled for 2022 amid pandemic – developer

Opening of Sheraton Kyiv Olimpiyskiy hotel scheduled for 2022 amid pandemic – developer

17:11 27.01.2021
Ukrainian resort hotels record almost 100% occupancy during New Year holidays

Ukrainian resort hotels record almost 100% occupancy during New Year holidays

16:57 08.05.2018
AMCU starts monitoring Kyiv hotels due to price hikes ahead of Champions League final

AMCU starts monitoring Kyiv hotels due to price hikes ahead of Champions League final

16:48 08.05.2018
Growth of prices at Kyiv hotels hits record

Growth of prices at Kyiv hotels hits record

11:44 01.03.2013
Three-star hotel segment remains one of most promising for development, says expert

Three-star hotel segment remains one of most promising for development, says expert

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

LATEST

Govt unlikely to index pensions in time - Groysman

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

EBA notes increase in cases of delays in customs clearance

DTEK interested in buying Odesaoblenergo's state-owned stake, to mull terms of sale of majority stakes in other companies

Finance Ministry estimates payments on Ukraine's public debt in Q1 2021 at UAH 146 bln

Infrastructure Ministry hopes for mutual recognition of Ukraine, ERA documents after adoption of new railway transport law

Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

United Mining Chemical Company transferred to SPF profitable, without debts - ex-head of company

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD