Occupancy of hotels in Lviv reaches 35%, 19% in Odesa in Jan – Hotel Matrix

The occupancy of hotels in Lviv in January 2021 was 35%, 31% Kharkiv, 23% in Kyiv and 19% Odesa, according to Hotel Matrix.

"During the lockdown, many hotels temporarily closed and did not work. Among those who continued to work, the best occupancy results were achieved in Kharkiv and Kyiv with a pronounced tendency to higher occupancy – up to 40% - on business days," Hotel Matrix Project Manager Olha Mischenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Hotel Matrix analysts, Lviv holds the lead for the second month in all indicators. The Average Daily Room Rate (ADR) of the city is almost equal to Kharkiv (UAH 2,236 and UAH 2,222). At the same time, as for RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room), Lviv was 14% ahead of Kharkiv with UAH 781. ADR in Kyiv hotels was UAH 1,609, Odesa – UAH 1,397. RevPAR was UAH 370 and UAH 269, respectively.

"Lviv reached high occupancy levels not only during the Christmas holidays, but also after the lockdown period. The minimum occupancy value of 10% was recorded on January 10 and 17 in Odesa, the highest – 76% – on January 2 in Lviv," Mischenko said.

Hotel Matrix launched in May 2020 is a web product of hotel analytics, developed by specialists from Poland and Ukraine. Now 150 hotels are connected to Hotel Matrix.