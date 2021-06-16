Defense Ministry to transfer three hotels in Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvy Rih for privatization

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will transfer from its portfolio of assets three hotels in Kyiv, Lviv and Kryvy Rih to the State Property Fund (SPF) for further privatization, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

He said that these are the hotels Vlasta in Lviv, Kozatsky in Kyiv and Bratislava in Kryvy Rih.

"We thank the Minister of Defense. The letters have already been sent to the Fund, and I hope that in the near future these facilities will go for privatization," Tymoshenko said at the Ukraine 30. Economy without Oligarchs forum in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, these hotels are non-profit-making.