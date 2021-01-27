Economy

17:11 27.01.2021

Ukrainian resort hotels record almost 100% occupancy during New Year holidays

2 min read
Ukrainian resort hotels record almost 100% occupancy during New Year holidays

Ukrainian resort hotels recorded almost 100% occupancy during the New Year holidays, while the figure dropped slightly during the January lockdown.

"Starting from December 25, 2020, the daily occupancy of hotels ranged from 75% to 100%. For Bukovel, the season turned out to be successful. Holidays were booked by 97%," Founder of Ribas Hotels Group Artur Lupashko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the average daily rate (ADR) during the holiday period amounted to UAH 5,500-6,000.

Lupashko said that with the start of the lockdown, the flow of tourists practically did not decrease. However, there was price dumping in the market, hotels reduced prices in case of a decrease in tourist flow during the January quarantine restrictions.

At the same time, Reikartz Hotel Group noted a significant increase in hotel occupancy both during the New Year holidays and at Christmas. At the same time, about a third of the bookings fell on the second half of December, while traditionally bookings for the winter holidays take place in September-November.

"In early December, guests were worried about the information about the likely introduction of a lockdown from December 25, but the official denial of this information immediately stimulated the growth of bookings in all resort areas. The decrease in population mobility shows that the majority of guests decide to travel a few days before the start, while in the period before the pandemic, such decisions were made several months before," head of the department for work with resort hotels at Reikartz Hotel Group said.

As reported, according to a poll by the Ukrainian Hotel & Resort Association, about 70% of hotels plan to continue operating, despite the quarantine restrictions.

Tags: #hotels
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 08.05.2018
AMCU starts monitoring Kyiv hotels due to price hikes ahead of Champions League final

AMCU starts monitoring Kyiv hotels due to price hikes ahead of Champions League final

16:48 08.05.2018
Growth of prices at Kyiv hotels hits record

Growth of prices at Kyiv hotels hits record

11:44 01.03.2013
Three-star hotel segment remains one of most promising for development, says expert

Three-star hotel segment remains one of most promising for development, says expert

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt backs imposition of sanctions on 13 Russian airlines with total ban on flights over Ukraine

PrivatBank ends 2020 with net profit of UAH 25.3 bln after UAH 32.6 bln in 2019

Ukraine's state debt grows by 7.15% in U.S. dollars, by 6.41% in hryvnias in Dec – Finance ministry

Bill on support of Energoatom provides for additional issue of UAH 7.3 bln govt bonds

Hospitality and creative industries in Ukraine lose more than UAH 83 bln in 2020 due to pandemic

LATEST

Beneficiary of Nemiroff Hrybov may increase stake in Rostok-Holding to controlling

Ministry for Strategic Industries lists as priorities for 2021 increase in exports, creation of Defense Technology Agency, two state holdings

Cabinet proposes to establish annual pension indexation by early March from 2022 – Shmyhal

Govt expands effect of gas price of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter to homeowner associations

Govt backs imposition of sanctions on 13 Russian airlines with total ban on flights over Ukraine

PrivatBank ends 2020 with net profit of UAH 25.3 bln after UAH 32.6 bln in 2019

Exports of agricultural food from Ukraine declines by 0.3% in Jan-Nov 2020 – statistics

Implementation of EU integration commitments in transport area expands by 15 pp in 2020 – minister

Naftogaz lowers gas price for households to UAH 6.89 per cubic meter for Feb

Attendance of Epicenter shopping centers increases by 50% on first day after lockdown

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD