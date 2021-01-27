Ukrainian resort hotels record almost 100% occupancy during New Year holidays

Ukrainian resort hotels recorded almost 100% occupancy during the New Year holidays, while the figure dropped slightly during the January lockdown.

"Starting from December 25, 2020, the daily occupancy of hotels ranged from 75% to 100%. For Bukovel, the season turned out to be successful. Holidays were booked by 97%," Founder of Ribas Hotels Group Artur Lupashko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the average daily rate (ADR) during the holiday period amounted to UAH 5,500-6,000.

Lupashko said that with the start of the lockdown, the flow of tourists practically did not decrease. However, there was price dumping in the market, hotels reduced prices in case of a decrease in tourist flow during the January quarantine restrictions.

At the same time, Reikartz Hotel Group noted a significant increase in hotel occupancy both during the New Year holidays and at Christmas. At the same time, about a third of the bookings fell on the second half of December, while traditionally bookings for the winter holidays take place in September-November.

"In early December, guests were worried about the information about the likely introduction of a lockdown from December 25, but the official denial of this information immediately stimulated the growth of bookings in all resort areas. The decrease in population mobility shows that the majority of guests decide to travel a few days before the start, while in the period before the pandemic, such decisions were made several months before," head of the department for work with resort hotels at Reikartz Hotel Group said.

As reported, according to a poll by the Ukrainian Hotel & Resort Association, about 70% of hotels plan to continue operating, despite the quarantine restrictions.