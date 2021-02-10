Infrastructure Ministry hopes for mutual recognition of Ukraine, ERA documents after adoption of new railway transport law

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine plans to begin consultations on mutual recognition of documents between Ukraine and the EU Agency for Railways (ERA), according to a statement on the ministry's website on Tuesday evening.

"We will be grateful to ERA for possible assistance and support in European integration processes on the Ukrainian railway, in particular, with regard to interoperability and the introduction of registers of railway subsystems. After the implementation of the EU legislation defined by the Association Agreement, we will continue to update our legal framework in accordance with the 4th Railway Package, as well as start consultations on mutual recognition of documents between Ukraine and ERA," the press service of the ministry said, citing Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy.

According to the ministry, on February 9, Krykliy held a working meeting with Executive Director of ERA Josef Doppelbauer during a working visit of an official delegation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to Brussels.

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that Doppelbauer noted the high level of cooperation with the Ukrainian side and expressed interest in further deepening this cooperation. According to him, Ukraine plays an important role in the development of EU rail transport.

The parties also agreed on Ukraine's participation in ERA activities.

The EU Agency for Railways is mandated to issue single safety certificates and vehicle (type) authorisations valid in multiple European countries and to ensure an interoperable European Rail Traffic Management System, in the development and implementation of the Single European Railway Area.