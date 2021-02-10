Economy

10:56 10.02.2021

Infrastructure Ministry hopes for mutual recognition of Ukraine, ERA documents after adoption of new railway transport law

2 min read
Infrastructure Ministry hopes for mutual recognition of Ukraine, ERA documents after adoption of new railway transport law

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine plans to begin consultations on mutual recognition of documents between Ukraine and the EU Agency for Railways (ERA), according to a statement on the ministry's website on Tuesday evening.

"We will be grateful to ERA for possible assistance and support in European integration processes on the Ukrainian railway, in particular, with regard to interoperability and the introduction of registers of railway subsystems. After the implementation of the EU legislation defined by the Association Agreement, we will continue to update our legal framework in accordance with the 4th Railway Package, as well as start consultations on mutual recognition of documents between Ukraine and ERA," the press service of the ministry said, citing Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy.

According to the ministry, on February 9, Krykliy held a working meeting with Executive Director of ERA Josef Doppelbauer during a working visit of an official delegation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to Brussels.

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that Doppelbauer noted the high level of cooperation with the Ukrainian side and expressed interest in further deepening this cooperation. According to him, Ukraine plays an important role in the development of EU rail transport.

The parties also agreed on Ukraine's participation in ERA activities.

The EU Agency for Railways is mandated to issue single safety certificates and vehicle (type) authorisations valid in multiple European countries and to ensure an interoperable European Rail Traffic Management System, in the development and implementation of the Single European Railway Area.

Tags: #railways #documents
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 05.02.2021
Official Gazette of Ukraine to no longer publish presidential decrees, Cabinet resolutions, Constitutional Court acts

Official Gazette of Ukraine to no longer publish presidential decrees, Cabinet resolutions, Constitutional Court acts

15:13 01.12.2020
Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

15:57 05.10.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine will start moving towards 'paperless' workflow regime from 2021

Zelensky: Ukraine will start moving towards 'paperless' workflow regime from 2021

13:26 27.08.2020
Ukraine passes Council of Europe instruments of ratification of convention on access to official documents

Ukraine passes Council of Europe instruments of ratification of convention on access to official documents

10:36 04.03.2020
Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

12:09 05.02.2020
Electronic workflows in govt to be fully launched before July 1 – Dubilet

Electronic workflows in govt to be fully launched before July 1 – Dubilet

11:22 19.11.2019
Normandy-format summit participants may sign framework document on settling Donbas conflict

Normandy-format summit participants may sign framework document on settling Donbas conflict

17:57 08.07.2019
Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

17:31 19.04.2018
Two members of Nord crew manage to leave Ukraine with passports issued by Russian diplomats

Two members of Nord crew manage to leave Ukraine with passports issued by Russian diplomats

10:00 30.06.2016
Germany to provide EUR 300 mln to Ukraine for energy, infrastructure, railways

Germany to provide EUR 300 mln to Ukraine for energy, infrastructure, railways

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

LATEST

Govt unlikely to index pensions in time - Groysman

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

EBA notes increase in cases of delays in customs clearance

DTEK interested in buying Odesaoblenergo's state-owned stake, to mull terms of sale of majority stakes in other companies

Occupancy of hotels in Lviv reaches 35%, 19% in Odesa in Jan – Hotel Matrix

Finance Ministry estimates payments on Ukraine's public debt in Q1 2021 at UAH 146 bln

Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

United Mining Chemical Company transferred to SPF profitable, without debts - ex-head of company

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD