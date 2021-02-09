Economy

09:27 09.02.2021

DTEK agrees terms of restructuring eurobonds, bank debt with creditors' committee

DTEK agrees terms of restructuring eurobonds, bank debt with creditors' committee

DTEK Energy has agreed on the terms of restructuring eurobonds and the major bank debt with the committees of creditors-holders of eurobonds and banks, the group's press service has said.

The company notes that the completion of restructuring will ensure the stable operation of the company in the long term, flexible debt service mechanics, taking into account financial forecasts and an unstable external conjuncture.

DTEK's Strategy and Finance Director Oleh Tymkiv, whose comment is given in the report, indicated that DTEK was building the negotiation process "as a reliable partner fulfilling its obligations."

"This allowed to maintain constructive relations and balance the company's loan servicing capabilities and continue its development," he stressed.

According to him, during the negotiation process, DTEK was able to make sure that the creditors fully understand the consequences of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the country's economy and on the energy industry.

"This was reflected in their balanced constructive position, aimed primarily at finding a compromise solution. As a result, we managed to reach the best conditions for both sides of the new agreement," Tymkiv summed

